SINGAPORE: Two men were charged in court on Thursday (Nov 19) with keeping deregistered vehicles and making false declarations that they had been exported, after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) uncovered 19 such vehicles in Singapore during enforcement operations in April and May.

Shawn Huang Zhiwen, 38, and Muhammad Basheed Mohamed Mansoor, 34, were handed two and eight charges, respectively, under the Road Traffic Act.

Huang was handed two amalgamated charges.

One charge alleges that between Mar 16 and May 13, he caused false declarations to be made to LTA on no less than 15 occasions by causing cargo clearance permits and bills of lading to be submitted, stating that vehicles had been exported from Singapore.

However, the vehicles were allegedly not exported and were subsequently found parked in Singapore.

The other charge alleges that Huang kept a deregistered vehicle on at least 15 occasions during the same period.

Basheed was handed four charges of permitting false declarations to be made to LTA.

He allegedly submitted bills of lading and cargo clearance permits falsely declaring that four cars had been exported to Cameroon or Ghana on various dates in January and March 2026. The cars were subsequently found in Singapore on Apr 14, according to his charge sheets.

Basheed was also handed four charges for allegedly keeping the same four cars at around 4pm on Apr 14, despite their registrations having been cancelled on various dates between December 2025 and March 2026. The cases come amid tougher enforcement and new laws requiring owners to hand deregistered vehicles to LTA-authorised operators within 14 days.

Deregistered vehicles are not authorised for use on public roads and pose a road safety risk as they may not be fit for driving or have valid insurance.

The authorities previously said that the number of reported cases involving deregistered vehicles being used on Singapore roads rose from 75 in 2024 to 245 in 2025.

Some deregistered vehicles have been involved in hit-and-run accidents and used for criminal activities.

Last month, a man involved in an alleged hit-and-run accident in Tampines that killed a motorcyclist and his pillion rider was handed several charges, including one for using a deregistered vehicle.

Since February this year, LTA has substantially increased the maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles.

In September, LTA and the Singapore Police Force impounded 91 deregistered vehicles during a joint islandwide enforcement operation. Of these, 76 were found to have been kept, while 15 were found to have been used. The vehicles had been used without valid Certificates of Entitlement or road tax.

Last month, new laws were passed in parliament, in part to tighten controls over the disposal of deregistered vehicles and prevent them from being illegally used on Singapore's roads.

Under the new laws, vehicle owners must hand over their deregistered vehicles to an LTA-authorised operator within 14 days, down from the current 30 days.

These operators will also be subject to regulatory requirements and stringent audits to ensure the proper disposal of the vehicles.

"LTA takes a firm stance against such offences. We will continue to step up enforcement efforts to detect and take action against offenders. Those who flout vehicle deregistration requirements will face the consequences," LTA said in a Facebook post.

For keeping or using deregistered vehicles, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$20,000 (US$15,500) or a jail term of up to two years, or both. Penalties could be doubled for repeat offenders.

Those convicted of making a false declaration relating to the export of a vehicle may be fined up to S$5,000 or jailed for up to 12 months, or both.