Singapore

Two men accused of raping woman under Tuas Viaduct remanded for psychiatric observation
File photo of the State Courts in Singapore (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
17 Mar 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:13AM)
SINGAPORE: The two men accused of raping a 32-year-old woman under Tuas Viaduct were on Thursday (Mar 17) remanded for psychiatric observation.

Ahmed Rayhan, 30, and Alam Foysal, 36, allegedly raped the woman near Tuas West Road MRT station from about 12.30am to 2.20am on Mar 8.

District Judge Terence Tay ordered both men to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex's medical centre for three weeks. They will return to court next month.

Foysal was represented by defence lawyer A Revi Shanker, while Rayhan remained unrepresented.

They appeared in court via video-link from remand and followed proceedings through a Bengali interpreter.

The Bangladesh nationals were previously remanded for one week to aid with investigations.

The police said last week that they received a call for assistance at about 7.25am on Mar 8, after a woman was found injured but unconscious along Pioneer Road.

She had multiple injuries on her head and body and was taken to the hospital. A medical examination found that her injuries suggested sexual assault.

The two accused were arrested later that day. According to preliminary investigations, both men were not known to the woman whom they allegedly brought to Pioneer Road to assault.

If convicted of rape, they could be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.

Source: CNA/dv(gr)

