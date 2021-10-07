Men seen in dashcam footage of traffic incidents investigated for touting, dangerous driving

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating several people for alleged offences of touting and dangerous driving after videos emerged on social media platforms recently, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Oct 7).

The authorities noted three incidents involving the drivers and occupants of two cars.

In the first incident on Jul 6, a yellow car and a black car pulled over and stopped along the slip road of Pan Island Expressway towards Kallang Bahru. This came after a traffic accident between a van and another car; the yellow and black cars were not involved in this incident.

In footage from an in-vehicle camera posted on by traffic group SG Road Vigilante on its social media platforms, men can be seen emerging from the vehicles, engaging in conversation with each other and a man presumed to be involved in the accident.

Four male suspects from the yellow car are under investigation for allegedly harassing a male driver involved in the accident.

Two other men from the black car are also being investigated for suspected touting.

The drivers of the yellow and black cars, aged 22 and 25 respectively, will also be investigated for stopping on the road shoulder of an expressway, SPF said.