Tan Tock Seng Hospital boosts community care for psychiatric patients

SINGAPORE: Two years ago, Madam Lu was helpless when her elderly mother refused to step out of her house to seek medical care after hearing voices in her head that threatened to kill her.

“She got a strong belief that someone is trying to take over the house and kidnap her or kill her. So she's not leaving the home at all. That made it really very difficult, very helpless (for me), I didn’t know where to get help from,” Mdm Lu said as she recounted her experience to CNA.

Help came for both mother and daughter after a team from the Silver Generation Office (SGO) noticed her deteriorating mental condition.

Shortly after, Mdm Lu was referred to specialists at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The visits to Mdm Lu and the subsequent referral to doctors were part of a community care programme by TTSH, in which community nurses making their rounds also keep a look out for those who may have mental health needs.

“On top of physical assessment and vital signs monitoring, we also look out for their mental well-being and detect issues such as low moods and coping issues, behaviour, and interaction with us and their caregivers, and watch out for any red flags,” said Ms Grace Lai, a TTSH community nurse.

Mdm Lu’s 86-year-old mother was assessed to have a delusional disorder and put on medication, while nurses gave Mdm Lu advice on providing care.

“Her condition was nearly out of control, she would shout or scold, sometimes hyper (for) 24 hours, non-stop. And that really affected a lot (of us), including the neighbours,” Mdm Lu said. “So, it's great that this healthcare team is here to help us, and after medication, (my mother) actually did see improvement.”