‘I couldn't leave them behind’: Strong support network important for adults facing mental health issues

SUPPORT FROM LOVED ONES

Mr Avellino initially attempted to seek help with mental health professionals, but did not attend numerous appointments because he did not want to be labelled as “crazy”.



But thoughts of his wife and children pushed him to take the first steps in getting better.

He started attending counselling sessions and activities at non-profit organisation Club HEAL.



“I knew I couldn't leave them behind. And that was one thing that made me seek help – for my family. I needed to be there for them,” he said.



Observers told CNA that having a strong support system is important for many adults facing mental health challenges as such struggles are often difficult to spot.



“The loner, or the person who is keeping to himself, is less able to have someone to support them or someone even to notice there is something wrong and to check on them,” Mr Adrian Lim, psychologist and founder of Family Counselling Psychologist, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight on Tuesday (Oct 8).



“It is so vitally important that we stay connected.”



For Mr Avellino, the support from his loved ones has helped him tide through the difficult times.



“People are going to say many things, but it's really up to you. You're the only one who can change your life. The support is there,” he said.



“After seeking help, I started to understand my condition better. I started to understand what mental health was about.”



Mr Avellino now works at Club HEAL, where he helps his clients in their recovery journey as an assistant programme coordinator.



“If I didn’t take that step, knowing that there is someone out there to journey with me, I don’t think I’ll still be here today,” he said.



“Until today, I still have my ups and downs, but I’m able to manage much better because of the professional help that I have along the way.”