Rising interest in mental health insurance but coverage still inadequate, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Some insurers are seeing an uptick in demand for insurance policies with mental health coverage, but industry analysts say such options are still limited and the coverage usually inadequate.

The Institute of Mental Health said in its most recent study in 2018 that one in seven people in Singapore had experienced a mental disorder in their lifetime. The most common disorders here were major depressive disorder, alcohol abuse and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Stressors over COVID-19, including the psychological impact of social distancing, have contributed to an overall decline in mental health, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning in July of a “long-term and far-reaching” impact the pandemic has on mental health.

Last month, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said about 13 per cent of the population reported experiencing depression or anxiety symptoms between May 2020 and June 2021, during the one year since the pandemic started.

Amid rising awareness of mental health issues, more people are seeking out insurance plans that provide mental health coverage.

AIA, which launched the first insurance policy in Singapore to cover mental illness in January 2019, said the take-up rate for its Beyond Critical Care plan rose by more than 470 per cent in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2020.

Policyholders are insured for mental illnesses at 20 per cent of their basic plan's coverage. This means that a customer who holds a basic plan with coverage of S$250,000 will be eligible to claim S$50,000 for mental health conditions. This payout is capped at a lifetime limit of S$150,000.

However, AIA said it has not seen an increase in claims for the five mental illnesses covered by the plan – major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder and Tourette's syndrome.