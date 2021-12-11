Mental health lessons to be progressively rolled out to primary, secondary and pre-university students over next 2 years

SINGAPORE: Mental health lessons will be progressively rolled out to students at the primary, secondary and pre-university levels over the next two years, announced Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing on Saturday (Dec 11).

As part of the refreshed character and citizenship education curriculum this year, mental health lessons have already been introduced to all lower secondary students.

"We aim to equip students with the knowledge and skills to build their resilience, strengthen their mental well-being and resolve their challenges," said Mr Chan.

Speaking at the launch of an e-book collection of stories from youths of diverse backgrounds, Mr Chan gave an update on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) efforts to strengthen students' mental health following his ministerial statement in Parliament earlier this year.

"Our youths face multiple pressures in their world today. They grapple with managing their social life while balancing their academic and professional pursuits," said Mr Chan.

"They deal with expectations that are both self-imposed and imposed upon them by society and their families. They also need to learn to navigate and thrive in a competitive, high-performing environment.

"On top of all this, our youths' face unique challenges that the older generations have never experienced before," he added, citing how technology and social media have potentially fuelled feelings of anxiety and increased social pressure in many youths.

Beyond mental health education lessons, all schools also have dedicated time and space at the start of every term for teachers to check in on students' well-being since September, said Mr Chan.

Teachers have been provided with "practical pedagogical resources" and tools to monitor and support students' well-being, he added.

"Lesson activities have also been designed to help teachers kick-start conversations with students to share and to discuss well-being issues, and to reinforce class commitment to look out for one another," said the Education Minister, adding that this will be a "key feature" in schools.

A peer support structure is also in place at all schools, said Mr Chan.

"We will continue to widen the outreach and deepen the capabilities of these peer-led self-help communities," he added.