Mental health practitioners call for lower or no parental consent age as more youths seek help

SINGAPORE: Mental health practitioners are calling for younger teenagers to be allowed to seek counselling without parental consent, saying some youths who approach them for help ultimately walk away because they are unwilling or unable to involve their parents.

Some practitioners want the threshold lowered to as young as 13 or 14, as the government works on guidelines on parental consent for mental health services.

Current practices vary depending on where young people seek help.

Callers to the national mental health helpline 1771 can remain anonymous, while community-based providers generally do not insist on parental consent before providing counselling and support.

But schools are more likely to require parental consent before formal counselling begins, reflecting their approach of maintaining a strong partnership with families.

General mental health providers also typically seek parental consent before treating those under 18, in line with professional guidelines.

Practitioners say the issue has become more pressing as more young people independently seek professional help, amid greater awareness of mental health and reduced stigma around counselling.

Dr John Lim, chief well-being officer at the Singapore Counselling Centre, said the centre recently had to turn away two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, because they did not want to obtain parental consent.

“When we highlighted the need for parental consent, they were most reluctant. Hence, we couldn't proceed and they did not come back again with the parental consent form,” he told CNA.

While the centre has seen more parents bringing their teenagers for counselling, it has also seen an increase in young people turning up on their own, he added.

Dr Lim wants youths from the age of 13 to be able to seek counselling without parental consent, saying many at that age are capable of recognising when they need professional support.

"A lot of them actually know what they want. They see the need to speak to a professional counsellor, they want a human to confide in … and not just talk to ChatGPT as a form of support,” he said.

Some may be reluctant to seek parental consent because of stigma or because they do not want their parents to know about the problems they are facing. In some cases, the difficulties may involve one or both parents, Dr Lim said.

“There are cases where counsellors … realise it's not so much the youth that needs counselling, it's actually the parents,” he said.

Some parents are receptive when this is raised and counselling can develop into family therapy, which Dr Lim said has been constructive.