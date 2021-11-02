Almost 50,000 Singapore residents received mental health treatment every year from 2016 to 2019: MOH

SINGAPORE: About 49,800 Singapore residents received treatment for mental health issues every year on average from 2016 to 2019, said Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health (MOH) Rahayu Mahzam on Tuesday (Nov 2).

This number includes those seen at public and private hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioner clinics, she added.

Data for 2020 is not available yet, said Ms Rahayu, responding to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Faisal Manap (WP-Aljunied).

Mr Faisal had asked for the number of people receiving treatment for mental health issues every year from 2016 to 2020, those treated for depression and anxiety, and the demographics and causes of these cases.

The average number of residents seeking care for depression and anxiety every year was 33,700 and 34,000 respectively in the same period, though this includes repeat attendances and are “not unique headcounts”, said Ms Rahayu in her response.

About 60 per cent of patients with anxiety or depression are under 60 years old, 70 per cent of them are Chinese, and about 30 per cent live in three-room or smaller public flats, she added.

“Breakdown by patients’ education level is not available,” she added.

The 2016 Singapore Mental Health Study (SMHS) found that unemployment, as well as divorced or separated marital status are “significantly associated” with depression, said Ms Rahayu.

“The same study postulated that stress may be a risk factor for development of anxiety disorder. The 2010 SMHS found that nearly half of those with depression and anxiety also had a chronic physical illness.”