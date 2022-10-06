More Singaporeans keen to learn about mental health and seek help

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are becoming more open to learning about and seeking help for mental health, experts said.

However, misconceptions surrounding the topic remain prevalent, they said.

They pointed to the role of the media, government bodies, and advocacy groups in raising interest and awareness of mental health among Singaporeans, especially the youth. This has moved the needle on people seeking help.

“With this increased awareness, there's also more willingness to come forward to seek treatment. That's the trend we've seen in our hospital – the youth today are more willing to seek mental health help, and their parents as well,” said Dr Lim Choon Guan from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Dr Lim, a senior consultant and deputy chief at IMH’s department of developmental psychiatry, added that he has been getting an increasing number of queries from students keen on working on mental health-related topics for their A-level projects.

It’s not just the teenagers who are interested in the topic.

A graded elective on mental health he taught at Nanyang Technological University was oversubscribed every semester, Dr Lim said.

He noted that residency enrolment for psychiatry as a specialist training for IMH’s junior doctors has also been overwhelming.

NOT ENOUGH AVENUES FOR LEARNING

Despite the growing interest in the topic, people may not know where to seek information, Silver Ribbon’s executive director Porsche Poh told CNA.

“A lot of people are keen to learn more. It's just that there aren’t enough platforms for them to share,” said Ms Poh.

Discussions about mental health on social media can be a double-edged sword, Ms Poh noted. While the platforms help with raising awareness, there is also mental health shaming, she said. She recalled the time she saw someone joking about a mental health issue.

“I appealed to the person, saying ‘you wouldn't do that if let’s say this person is your loved one’ and the person just ignored me and said that I'm being sensitive,” she said.

“(There’s) still a long way to go for our community to be more kind and more sensitive towards persons with mental health issues.”