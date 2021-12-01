Walk the talk: Creating better workplaces for mental health requires leaders to be vulnerable, CEOs say

SINGAPORE: When Ms Peta Latimer, CEO of Mercer Singapore, had just lost her grandmother to COVID-19 and her dog was diagnosed with cancer, she got “super teary” on a call with 500 people while speaking at her company’s Asia townhall session.

After the session, she received messages from people all over Asia and photos of dogs that others had also recently lost. It was a realisation that “it doesn’t matter what position you’re in because everyone is going through something challenging”, she told CNA.

When Mr Koh Khai Yang, Asia-Pacific chairman for Wood Mackenzie, was juggling the unfolding COVID-19 situation in various countries at the start of the pandemic, he found himself getting overwhelmed, frustrated and more short-tempered.

In one instance, he had to decide whether colleagues in China should return to the office after Chinese New Year 2020, and on another occasion, help colleagues in India obtain oxygen equipment as the pandemic worsened.

With his “human battery” low, he needed a break and after discussion with his line manager, took six weeks off.

When Mr Stéphane de Montlivault, president for Asia Pacific at Otis Elevator, was in the middle of “one of the busiest times in the year”, he decided to return to France to visit his 84-year-old mother, not knowing when he’d be able to see her again. He continued to run virtual meetings with his team in Singapore.

If a colleague similarly wanted to take time off to be with their family during the busiest time, he said they “should have no hesitation”, but he needed to demonstrate it was all right by walking the talk.

When Mr Kelvin Ho, CEO of Nomura Singapore, had to unexpectedly activate his company’s business continuity plan a few days into his new role during the “circuit breaker” period, he felt disconnected from his team, anxious and “a little bit stressed” working from home away from his colleagues.

He proactively reached out to his team and began openly sharing his struggles during regular meetings with them. In turn, his team related their personal struggles too.

Now championing mental well-being as a leadership priority in their own companies, these leaders believe admitting their struggles is the first step to creating psychological safety for their employees.

LEADERS ARE ALSO HUMAN

While these leaders shoulder major responsibility to look after their employees, and they understand that being unable to cope with some of the pressures may “slow down your career”, they pointed out that they should not be seen as superheroes.

“Employees at large tend to build myths about their leaders as people who should never make any mistake, who speak God’s word. You have to demystify that because it’s unhealthy to have that perception existing in the company,” said Mr de Montlivault.

Similarly, Ms Latimer hopes to break down “unrealistic expectations” about leaders.

“There’s a real overwhelming sense that you have to be superhuman as a leader. Historically, as a leader, you’ve always had to be very stoic and very strong to provide that kind of pillar of support that people look to. And that does create really unrealistic expectations down the line,” she said.

“If you continue to pretend that you’re a superhero, you’re being the wrong role model. People will distance themselves from you. You create distrust in some way, like a lack of psychological safety and ultimately productivity.”