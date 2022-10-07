Businesses move to capture lucrative mental wellness market, as more workers face burnout

SINGAPORE: One would not expect to get some kind of therapy from a bouldering gym.

But at Project Send, a new bouldering gym situated within The Esplanade Mall, the coaches focus on building mental resilience and self-confidence in their climbers.

“In the international scene, climbing is seen as a kind of therapy. You need to be very aware of where your strengths and limitations are, so that you can solve the problem that's on the wall,” said Mr Kenneth Ng, director of Project Send.

The gym is one of several businesses here that have added a mental wellness component to their offerings in recent years. For instance, it hosts quarterly workshops that claim to help people get mentally stronger through climbing and breathing techniques.

Businesses in Singapore are moving to capture the lucrative mental wellness market, as more workers deal with work burnout amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report by non-profit organisation Global Wellness Institute (GWI) showed that Singapore’s wellness economy is ranked 14th out of 45 countries in the Asia Pacific region.

This is also a key sector that tourism authorities here are hoping to bank on over the next five to 10 years.

GWI predicts that the wellness economy will top US$7 trillion by 2025.