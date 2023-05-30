Speeding driver lost control of Mercedes before crashing into Gojek driver's car, killing him

SINGAPORE: After having dinner and drinks at his office, a man sped at more than double the 60kmh limit on a road in Tampines before losing control of his Mercedes car.

He crashed through the centre divider and into the driver's side of another car, killing its 59-year-old Gojek driver who had stopped at a red light with other vehicles.

The crash led to further collisions which left five others injured. A traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures were among the serious injuries suffered by victims.

Jeremiah Ng En You, 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 30) to his role in the fatal accident.

He admitted guilty to one charge of dangerous driving causing death and one charge of drink driving. Another three charges will be considered in sentencing.

EVENTS THAT NIGHT

The court heard that Ng had drunk four cans of beer while having dinner with his brother and friends in his Tampines office.

At about 11pm on Dec 23, 2021, Ng drove his red Mercedes with his brother, also 35, in the front passenger seat.

His brother had given him permission to drive, and the intended journey home was about 10km, court documents stated.

Ng was driving along Tampines Avenue 1, where the speed limit was 60kmh, at a speed of between 157kmh and 169kmh.

As he approached the junction at Tampines Avenue 10, he reduced his speed to between 146kmh and 156kmh, before slowing further to a speed between 122kmh and 130kmh.

As Ng was about to turn left from Tampines Avenue 1 onto Tampines Avenue 10, he lost control of his car, which was going at a speed between 92kmh and 108kmh.

He was unable to execute the left turn and instead went straight ahead, smashing through the centre divider along Tampines Avenue 10.

The front of his Mercedes car collided directly with the right side of the private-hire driver's car, which had stopped at the red light in the first lane.

The impact pushed the victim's car backwards and to the left, resulting in a collision with two other cars. One of the cars was ferrying a family with two children aged six and nine.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist who was passing between the private-hire driver's car and the car belonging to the family was crushed between the two vehicles on impact.

The family's car then collided with a taxi.