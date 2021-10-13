Merlion statue to be hoarded up for 3 days due to maintenance checks: STB

SINGAPORE: The Merlion statue in Merlion Park will be hoarded up for three days from Thursday (Oct 14) to Saturday for maintenance checks, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday.

The statue was previously hoarded up last month from Sep 6 to Sep 8 for overnight cleaning and maintenance works.

STB said the statue will not be available for photo taking during the maintenance checks.

"We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period," added STB.

The Merlion statue, which bears the head of a lion and the body of a fish, was built by local craftsman Lim Nang Seng.

It was unveiled on Sep 15, 1972 by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the mouth of the Singapore River. With the completion of the Esplanade Bridge in 1997, the statue could no longer be viewed clearly from the waterfront.

The Merlion was relocated in 2002 to the Merlion Park, in front of Fullerton Hotel and overlooking Marina Bay.