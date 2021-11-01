More thundery showers expected in the first half of November: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More rainy days can be expected in the first half of November, with thundery showers forecast on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Nov 1).

The prevailing inter-monsoon conditions are expected to persist, said the Met Service, adding that as the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region, more rainfall is expected in Singapore.

In its fortnightly weather outlook, the Met Service said thundery showers are forecast on most afternoons, which could sometimes extend into the evening.

"On a few days, widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region," it added.

On a few mornings, there could be thundery showers and gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

The rainfall for the first half of November is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

The wetter weather may bring relatively lower temperatures on a few days, with daily maximum temperatures below 32 degrees Celsius and daily minimum temperatures below 23 degrees Celsius.

Still, there could be a few warm days when the daily maximum temperature may hit around 34 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service.