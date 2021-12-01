More windy days with thundery showers expected in first half of December: Met Service

SINGAPORE: More windy days can be expected in the first half of December, with moderate to thundery showers forecast on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 1).

In its fortnightly weather outlook, the Met Service said temperatures may range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

On one or two rainy days, the temperature could drop to 22 degrees Celsius, said the Met Service. It may also hit 34 degrees Celsius on a few warmer days when there is little or no cloud cover.

"Expect short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers over parts of the island in the afternoon on most days," said the Met Service, adding that this may extend into the evenings on occasion.

“On a few days during the fortnight, Singapore may occasionally experience windy conditions,” it said.

Rainfall for the first two weeks of December is expected to be below-average over most parts of the country.

In its review of the past month, the Met Service noted that there were moderate to thundery showers on most days in November. These were mostly in the afternoons, and extended into the evenings on a few days.

Rainfall was mostly below-average in the western half of the country last month, while the eastern parts experienced more rain than usual.

November was also a warm month, the Met Service said, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius or higher on 12 days.