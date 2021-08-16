Thundery showers to continue for rest of August

SINGAPORE: Singapore can expect more wet days for the rest of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly forecast on Monday (Aug 16), with daily temperatures forecast to drop to as low as 24 degrees Celsius.
Short thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days and could extend to the evening on a few days as southwest monsoon conditions persist.
In addition, widespread moderate to heavy showers are expected on a few days due to the large-scale convergence of winds over the region.
The passage of Sumatra squalls could also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on a few mornings.
Overall, total rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, said the Met Service.
Despite the expected showers, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of about 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. The daily range is expected to be between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.
A few nights are expected to be relatively warm and humid, with minimum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius, especially in the eastern and southern coastal areas.
RETURN OF SHOWERS IN AUGUST
The first fortnight of August was wetter than the preceding fortnight due to the return of showers in the region under prevailing southwest monsoon conditions, said the Met Service. Thundery showers fell mostly in the afternoon, and also on a few mornings due to Sumatra squalls.
In particular, a Sumatra squall on Aug 1 brought heavy thundery showers with gusty winds over many parts of Singapore in the morning. The daily total rainfall of 97.8mm recorded at Choa Chu Kang that day was the highest daily rainfall for the first half of August, said the Met Service.
The return of showers also brought some respite from the warm weather in the previous month. On most days in the first half of August, the highest daily maximum temperature was below 34 degrees Celsius.
The lowest daily minimum temperature recorded for the period was 21.9 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin on Aug 3, while the highest daily maximum temperature was 34.9 degrees Celsius recorded at Marina Barrage on the same day.
Slightly more than half of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight of August, with most of the rain falling in the western half of Singapore.
The highest anomaly of 128 per cent above average was recorded at Jurong West, while the anomaly was lowest at Yio Chu Kang at 37 per cent below average, said the Met Service.