Thundery showers to continue for rest of August

SINGAPORE: Singapore can expect more wet days for the rest of August, the Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly forecast on Monday (Aug 16), with daily temperatures forecast to drop to as low as 24 degrees Celsius.

Short thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days and could extend to the evening on a few days as southwest monsoon conditions persist.

In addition, widespread moderate to heavy showers are expected on a few days due to the large-scale convergence of winds over the region.

The passage of Sumatra squalls could also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on a few mornings.

Overall, total rainfall for the month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, said the Met Service.

Despite the expected showers, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of about 34 degrees Celsius on a few days. The daily range is expected to be between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

A few nights are expected to be relatively warm and humid, with minimum temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius, especially in the eastern and southern coastal areas.