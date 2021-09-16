Thundery showers and highs of 34°C expected in second half of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Thundery showers can be expected on most days in the second half of September, mainly between the late morning and afternoon, the Singapore Meteorological Service said on Thursday (Sep 16).

For the coming fortnight, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

Highs of around 34 degrees Celsius can be expected on a few days, said the Met Service, adding that the weather for the rest of September is forecast to be similar to that in the first two weeks of the month.

On most days, short-duration thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon.

A low-pressure system predicted to develop over the northern South China Sea could trigger the development of Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca and bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds to Singapore between the predawn and morning on some days.

The overall rainfall for September 2021 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, the Met Service said.

The nighttime weather can be warm and humid with minimum temperatures of around 28 degrees Celsius, particularly over the south-eastern parts of the island.

This occurs when the prevailing southeast winds bring warm and humid air from the sea over the land, said the Met Service.

The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions in the region are forecast to persist for the rest of the month.

Low-level winds are expected to blow mostly from the southeast or southwest, and occasionally shift to blow from the south.