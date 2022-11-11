Meta layoffs: Singapore employees affected across many departments; spreadsheets circulating to help job hunt

SINGAPORE: Following Meta's announcement that it would lay off 11,000 employees, affected staff in Singapore – in departments ranging from marketing to engineering – took to networking platform LinkedIn to share the news of their retrenchment.

Employees of the Facebook parent were among the latest casualties in large-scale layoffs plaguing the tech industry.

Besides reducing its workforce by about 13 per cent, Meta is also "cutting discretionary spending and extending our hiring freeze through Q1 (of 2023)", said chief executive Mark Zuckerberg in a message to employees on Wednesday (Nov 9).

The mass layoffs, among the biggest this year and the first in Meta's 18-year history, came after thousands of job cuts at other tech companies including Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Microsoft and Snap.

According to tracking website layoffs.fyi, the number of tech layoffs in 2022 accounts for more than half of all redundancies since COVID-19.

Many people fear that the tech bubble has burst, said a research specialist in technology, well-being and human behaviour who spoke to CNA on Friday.

"The period of rapid growth in tech seems to have ended, but it remains to be seen how the tech sector adapts through the changing global landscape," said Ms Jean Liu, assistant professor of psychology at Yale-NUS College.

The tech industry always goes through "periods of major adjustments and corrections", such as the "dotcom bubble" in the mid-1990s to early 2000s, added Ms Natalie Pang, principal investigator at the Centre for Trusted Internet and Community at the National University of Singapore.

Widespread adoption of tech at work and at home drove "significant growth" for the industry during the last two years of the pandemic, but the post-pandemic era has highlighted the need to adjust and correct, she said.

"In the case of the recent layoffs, I would say that tech is in a major period of adjustment – some of them may (have) outgrown their markets while facing more competitors, and at the same time having to find more cost-efficient ways to work as the organisation grows bigger," Ms Pang added.

"Meta has also invested heavily in the metaverse, and it still remains to be seen whether or not this will take off."