Meta launches Muse AI agent in Singapore to help users shop, plan travel and manage emails

SINGAPORE: People in Singapore can now use Meta's personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent Muse to help with everyday tasks such as shopping, managing emails and planning travel through connected applications.

The service, which became available here on Tuesday (Oct 27), can carry out tasks on a user's behalf rather than simply responding to questions, Meta said in an announcement on its website.

Muse is available in Singapore on iOS, Android and muse.ai, and is coming soon to Meta's AI glasses. It can be downloaded from the Apple's App Store or Google Play, or accessed through its web app.

The service is free for most uses, with subscription plans for people who want to do more.

Meta first launched Muse in the United States in September.

HOW MUSE WORKS

Muse is a personal AI agent designed to help people "stay on top of things", take tasks and projects off their plate and turn "long-term goals into action plans", Meta said.

Users may connect the AI agent to apps such as Gmail, Google Calendar and Instagram, so that Muse can help them manage email, coordinate schedules and draw on saved content to get everyday tasks done.

Muse runs on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated cloud computer that Meta says securely stores the data and credentials for the services users connect to, while keeping passwords and payment methods out of the agent's view.

Users decide what Muse can access, and the agent also checks with them before carrying out sensitive actions such as sending an email or making a purchase.

For tasks that take longer, Muse can keep working after a user closes the app and return when something changes, or it needs approval.

Meta said that users can change Muse's access or disconnect a service at any time.

They can also opt out of having their interactions be used to train Meta's AI models.

WHAT MUSE CAN DO IN SINGAPORE

In Singapore, early connector partners include Agoda, Grab, Klook, Lazada, ShopBack, Shopee, Singapore Airlines and Trip.com, spanning shopping, groceries, dining and travel.

The connector features will roll out progressively, with some experiences becoming available only after the initial launch.

Muse can research and compare products and prices, while helping users explore travel, ticketing and reservation options.

For example, users can ask Muse to compare products on Shopee or Lazada, plan grocery shopping through GrabMart or explore travel options through Singapore Airlines, Agoda, Klook and Trip.com.