Metaverse scene in Singapore heats up, but firms struggle to find talent

SINGAPORE: More firms are looking to integrate the metaverse into their products and services, say industry players.

They are harnessing engagement games and social activities in these virtual playgrounds to build their brands and reach out to more clients.

There is also a new buzzword: phygital – combining physical and digital experiences for customers.

“To us, the metaverse is already here, it’s not 5 years or 10 years away,” said Mr Warren Woon, co-founder of local metaverse platform Xctuality.

The metaverse is simply a new medium of consumption, Mr Woon explained, adding that companies are gradually learning to tap the space to create more immersive experiences for customers.

“The vision here is bigger than just the metaverse. Our vision is a smart city. So the metaverse is not just a way to play games or experience gamification. It is a way to cross worlds, from virtual to physical and vice versa,” he said.