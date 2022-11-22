How climate change is affecting this meteorologist's ability to forecast the weather in Singapore

However despite perceptions that Singapore has become wetter, rainfall actually varies year to year, Ms Huan said.

"Rainfall-wise, the trends in the monthly or annual rainfall (are) not so obvious, not very discernible. That's because rainfall is something that is highly variable. So there's a lot of variability year to year."

Rainfall can be affected by climate drivers such as La Nina, a climate pattern that describes the cooling of surface ocean waters in the Pacific.

This was one of the factors for the unseasonably wet August last year, said Ms Huan.

Asked which parts of Singapore were wetter, the meteorologist said the west and central parts of the island received more rain.

"First of all, if we look at the geography as a whole, the west and central parts are actually closer to more inland areas, closer to a larger landmass.

"Landmass heats up faster than coastal areas. So that is also why there tends to be more convective thunderstorms developing in general over that area."

The second reason was Sumatra squalls which usually move east towards Singapore.

"Not all Sumatras manage to survive that whole journey across the island, but they will always make landfall at the west side first. That is why the west side tends to be the more rainy part of the island."

Official data shows that rainfall in Singapore has increased by about 70mm a decade since 1980.

As climate change is measured over a long period, years of data collection and specialised studies are needed before any new trends may be attributed to climate change, according to Ms Huan.

"There's still a lot of understanding that we don't have because any changes in like rainfall patterns, it can be a combination of factors such as your climate change, it can be just a natural variability in the climate, or it could be some other factors."