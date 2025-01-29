Three people rescued by SCDF after mezzanine floor collapses at Toa Payoh warehouse

SINGAPORE: Three people were rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at a warehouse unit in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (Jan 28) after a mezzanine floor and storage racks collapsed inside the unit.

Two of those rescued were children.

SCDF was alerted to the incident at 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park at about 5.50pm, and firefighters from Bishan Fire Station and rescuers from SCDF's Special Response Unit and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were deployed to the scene.

A total of four people were initially "trapped under piles of rugs" following the collapse, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

One person was able to free himself before SCDF's arrival and alerted that three other people were still trapped under the rugs.