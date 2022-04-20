Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore remains 'deeply concerned' by Jerusalem tensions, urges restraint: MFA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore remains 'deeply concerned' by Jerusalem tensions, urges restraint: MFA

Singapore remains 'deeply concerned' by Jerusalem tensions, urges restraint: MFA

Palestinian Muslims gather at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Apr 17, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Ahmad Gharabli)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
20 Apr 2022 06:55PM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 06:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE:  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Wednesday (Apr 20) expressed concern over recent tensions at a holy site in Jerusalem. 

“Singapore remains deeply concerned by recent developments in Jerusalem, including on the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount," said a spokesperson. 

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any actions that would further escalate tensions.”

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound is the third holiest site in Islam and it is also the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. It has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. 

Over the weekend, nearly two hundred people were wounded in clashes around the site, raising fears of a slide back to wider conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The clashes began at a tense time when the Jewish Passover festival coincides with the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

They also follow deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank starting in late March, in which 36 people have been killed.

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(ac)

Related Topics

Israel Jerusalem Palestinians

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us