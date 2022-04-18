Singapore sends condolences to the Philippines over casualties, destruction caused by tropical storm Megi

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Apr 18) conveyed condolences to his counterpart in the Philippines over the casualties and destruction caused by tropical storm Megi.

Megi was the first cyclone this year to hit the Philippines. The storm ripped through central areas in the country last week, burying many under landslides and killing at least 123 people.

In his letter to the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Dr Balakrishnan said: "Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of lives and destruction caused by Tropical Storm Megi, especially in Eastern Visayas where landslides have devastated entire villages.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Philippines as relief work continues for the displaced and affected communities."

Dr Balakrishnan also said that Singapore stands ready to assist the Philippines "during this difficult time".

Tropical Storm Megi made landfall in the Philippines last Sunday, with sustained winds of up to 65kmh and gusts of up to 80kmh. Government data showed more than 162,000 residents sheltered in evacuation centres.

Megi's destructive path has revived memories of other deadly storms in the Philippines.

In December, category 5 typhoon Rai ravaged the central Philippines, with the death toll reaching 405 with nearly 1,400 injured. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, killed 6,300 in 2013.