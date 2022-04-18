Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore sends condolences to the Philippines over casualties, destruction caused by tropical storm Megi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore sends condolences to the Philippines over casualties, destruction caused by tropical storm Megi

Singapore sends condolences to the Philippines over casualties, destruction caused by tropical storm Megi

An aerial view shows residents walking past destroyed houses in the village of Pilar, Abuyog town, Leyte province on Apr 14, 2022 day after a landslide struck the village due to heavy rains at the height of tropical Storm Megi. (Photo: AFP/Bobbie Alota)

Lakeisha Leo
Lakeisha Leo
18 Apr 2022 06:18PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 06:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday (Apr 18) conveyed condolences to his counterpart in the Philippines over the casualties and destruction caused by tropical storm Megi

Megi was the first cyclone this year to hit the Philippines. The storm ripped through central areas in the country last week, burying many under landslides and killing at least 123 people.

In his letter to the Philippines Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L Locsin Jr, Dr Balakrishnan said: "Please accept my deepest condolences on the loss of lives and destruction caused by Tropical Storm Megi, especially in Eastern Visayas where landslides have devastated entire villages. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Philippines as relief work continues for the displaced and affected communities." 

Dr Balakrishnan also said that Singapore stands ready to assist the Philippines "during this difficult time".

Tropical Storm Megi made landfall in the Philippines last Sunday, with sustained winds of up to 65kmh and gusts of up to 80kmh. Government data showed more than 162,000 residents sheltered in evacuation centres. 

Megi's destructive path has revived memories of other deadly storms in the Philippines.

In December, category 5 typhoon Rai ravaged the central Philippines, with the death toll reaching 405 with nearly 1,400 injured. Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever recorded, killed 6,300 in 2013.

Source: AGENCIES/lk(zl)

Related Topics

Philippines MFA

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us