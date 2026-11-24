SINGAPORE: Singapore respects the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya.

In a statement on Tuesday (Nov 24), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said: "We reaffirm our commitment to the international rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, and are studying the implications of the judgment.



"We remain deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar, including the plight of the Rohingya, refugees and internally displaced persons."

The top United Nations court delivered its judgment on Nov 19 in the case, which was brought by the West African country of The Gambia against Myanmar under the Genocide Convention seven years ago.

MFA reiterated its longstanding call for conditions to be created for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of refugees.

It added that Singapore stands ready, together with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other international partners, to continue supporting the humanitarian needs of displaced people, including through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.