Singapore supports move to invite 'non-political representative' from Myanmar to attend ASEAN summits

SINGAPORE: Singapore supports the decision reached by the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to a series of ASEAN summits at the end of October, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Saturday (Oct 16).

The decision made at the Emergency ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Friday effectively sidelines the leader of Myanmar's military junta, Min Aung Hlaing.

According to Reuters, Friday's meeting was called to address the failure of Myanmar's junta to adhere to a peace roadmap it had agreed to with ASEAN in April, aimed at tackling the fallout from the coup led by Min Aung Hlaing.

On Saturday, in comments made in response to media queries, an MFA spokesperson said: "This was a difficult but necessary decision to uphold ASEAN’s credibility given the unsatisfactory and highly limited progress in the implementation of the ASEAN Leaders’ Five-Point Consensus."