MFA advises Singaporeans in Mexico to exercise 'high degree of caution'

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans in Mexico should exercise a "high degree of caution" and avoid travel to high-risk states following reported security incidents in parts of the country, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Feb 24).

This comes amid widespread violence following the killing of cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, also known as El Mencho.

In its advisory, MFA cited security incidents in several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon.

Singaporeans were urged to remain vigilant, monitor the local news, heed the advice of local authorities, and avoid large crowds, protests and demonstrations.

“They should also take all necessary precautions, familiarise themselves with local laws and purchase comprehensive travel and medical insurance,” MFA said.

“Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs … and to stay in touch with family and friends.”

Oseguera, the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), died in custody after being injured during a military operation by Mexican special forces.

The cartel reacted with fury, engaging in firefights with security forces that left dozens dead across Mexico - both soldiers and cartel members - and sent tourists and residents fleeing for cover.

CJNG is one of Mexico's most powerful cartels and is known for violent tactics, drug trafficking, human smuggling and complex financial fraud.