Singaporeans should defer non-essential travel to affected areas in Indonesia after Mt Semeru eruption: MFA

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Dec 6) advised Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to affected areas in Indonesia after the volcano in Mount Semeru erupted two days earlier.

"Given the volcanic activity of Mount Semeru ... Singaporeans in Lumajang and Malang should monitor these developments closely and avoid Mount Semeru and its vicinity," said MFA in a travel advisory.

The eruption of Mount Semeru in East Java spewed a cloud of ash 15km into the sky, prompting Indonesian authorities to evacuate nearly 2,000 villagers to 11 shelters, although no casualties have been reported so far.

Indonesia's volcanology and geological hazard mitigation agency on Sunday raised the alert level for Mount Semeru to Level 4, which is the highest level.