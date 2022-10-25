MFA asks Singaporeans to defer travel to 6 Russian regions, reiterates Ukraine travel advisory

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 25) advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to six regions of Russia amid the heightened security level in those areas.

MFA also reiterated its advisory against travel to Ukraine, which it issued before Russia launched its invasion.

"In view of the heightened and evolving security situation in Ukraine and Russia, MFA reiterates its advice of Feb 13, 2022, to Singaporeans to defer all travel to Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

"In addition, MFA advises Singaporeans to defer all travel to Russia's Krasnodar Territory and regions of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, which have recently been placed under medium-response level, just one level below martial law.

"Local authorities in medium-response level regions have been accorded broader powers to, among others, temporarily resettle residents to safe areas; introduce a special regime of entry and exit into these territories and restrict freedom of movement within them; and restrict the movements of vehicles and inspect them."

Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov all border Ukraine, while Krasnodar is linked to Russian-annexed Crimea by a bridge over the Kerch Strait.

MFA urged Singaporeans to remain vigilant, monitor local news closely, take necessary precautions for their personal safety and register with MFA's eRegister service.

Singaporeans in Russia who require consular assistance can contact the Singapore embassy in Moscow at +7 499 241 37 02 during office hours, or +7 906 009 00 69 for emergencies outside of office hours.

They can also call the 24-hour MFA duty office at 6379 8800 or 6379 8855.