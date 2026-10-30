Singapore-Pakistan trade should be 'much higher' given strong diplomatic ties: Vivian Balakrishnan
The minister for foreign affairs was speaking at a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart while on an official visit to Pakistan, the first by a Singapore leader in over 20 years.
SINGAPORE: Trade between Singapore and Pakistan “ought to be much higher” given their strong diplomatic relations, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday (Oct 30).
Dr Balakrishnan said there is scope for greater collaboration in areas such as carbon markets, as well as stronger ties between businesses in both countries.
“We need to facilitate greater trade and investment flows,” he said.
"In an increasingly uncertain global environment, including the business side of it, I think it's even all the more important for our two countries to remain open, connected and constructively engaged with each other.”
His remarks come as Singapore and Pakistan mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.
Dr Balakrishnan was speaking at a joint press conference in Islamabad with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar during an official visit to the country.
This is the first official visit by a Singaporean leader since 2005, when then Foreign Minister George Yeo attended an Asia Cooperation Dialogue meeting in Islamabad.
Before that, on an official visit in 2004, then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong witnessed the signing of agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation and formalise consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries.
Dr Balakrishnan referred to Mr Goh’s visit at the press conference, noting that while there had been high-level exchanges between the two countries over the years, these had not often taken place in Singapore or Pakistan.
“Not often enough in our own home countries…So this (visit) is belated, but better late than never.”
STRENGTHENING BUSINESS TIES
Mr Dar on Friday said both countries welcomed the growth in bilateral trade and discussed ways to build on this progress.
"We agreed to encourage closer engagement between our business communities, through exchange of business delegations and stronger links between our chambers of commerce, in order to facilitate stronger business-to-business ties," he added.
He added that Pakistan has opened a trade and investment office at its high commission in Singapore, a testament of its “resolve to promote stronger B2B (business-to-business) ties” with the country.
Mr Dar also said Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had accepted in principle an invitation from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to visit Singapore.
The last Pakistani leader to visit Singapore was then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in 2022.
Dr Balakrishnan said Mr Sharif's acceptance of the invitation “injects an additional sense of urgency” into efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
DEEPENING COOPERATION BEYOND TRADE
Beyond trade and economic ties, he highlighted opportunities for further cooperation in areas such as disaster preparedness and skills development.
On Friday, both sides witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on disaster management cooperation between the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
"This reflects our shared commitment to strengthen disaster preparedness and response. Disaster is not something you wish for, but it is something which we have to prepare for,” said Dr Balakrishnan.
“At the rate things are going and with the progression of climate change, this is a current and clear threat. And the more we can work together and prepare together, the more resilient we will be.”
Dr Balakrishnan said the agreement could pave the way for cooperation in areas such as early warning systems, sharing of best practices, strengthening search and rescue capabilities and joint training.
During the press conference, Mr Dar said that Pakistan and Singapore enjoy "long-standing and friendly relations focused on mutual respect and goodwill".
He added that both sides discussed the possible resumption of direct flights between Singapore and Pakistan to facilitate business travel and closer people-to-people ties.
BROADER REGIONAL COOPERATION
Mr Dar also conveyed his best wishes to Singapore as the country prepares to assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2027.
"We look forward to working closely with Singapore in support of its priorities as chairman and to further strengthen Pakistan-ASEAN cooperation," he noted.
During his visit, Dr Balakrishnan called on Mr Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the country's chief of defence forces and army staff.
Dr Balakrishnan’s itinerary also included a visit to the National Center of Artificial Intelligence at Pakistan’s National University of Sciences and Technology to learn about its advancements in AI.
Dr Balakrishnan commended Pakistan's "constructive and valuable role" in the Gulf, noting that the region’s importance to Asia as much of the energy passing through it is destined for South Asia, Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.
Pakistan has deepened its security and diplomatic footprint in the Gulf in recent months to stabilise the region, such as through several defence agreements.
"The unique but very constructive and valuable role that Pakistan takes is one which we commend you for, and we wish you every success because if you succeed, it's good for all of us," he said.
Looking ahead, Dr Balakrishnan stressed the importance of building on the two countries' longstanding ties.
"Sixty years is an important milestone, but what matters more is what we do in the next 60 years," said Dr Balakrishnan.
"So I will look forward to building on the discussions today and finding more practical ways to advance the development of very close relations between Singapore and Pakistan."