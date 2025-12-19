Mandatory caning for scammers, members of scam syndicates to start on Dec 30 

SINGAPORE: Scammers, as well as recruiters and members of scam syndicates, will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes under amendments to Singapore's criminal law set to take effect on Dec 30.

The additional punishment, aimed at increasing deterrence against such crimes, has a maximum penalty of 24 strokes of the cane, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday (Dec 19).

"Fighting scams is a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning," MHA said.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, providing SIM cards or giving up their Singpass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

The discretionary caning will apply if the offender knew or intended for their actions to be used to commit or facilitate scams.

It will also apply if the enabler was used in a scam, the offender knew or had reason to believe that it would be used for a crime and they did not take reasonable steps to ensure that it would not be used to commit or facilitate the commission of a scam.

Offenders under section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating cases that are not scams will also be liable for discretionary caning of up to 24 strokes, said MHA.

"This recognises that there are egregious traditional cheating cases that could also warrant caning as a sentencing option."