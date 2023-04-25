Richard Branson disrespecting Singapore’s judges, criminal justice system with death penalty allegations: MHA

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday (Apr 25) said British billionaire Richard Branson's views on a Singaporean on death row showed "disrespect" for the country's judges and criminal justice system.

Tangaraju Suppiah, a 46-year-old Singaporean, was convicted of abetting the trafficking of more than 1kg of cannabis and was sentenced to death on Oct 9, 2018. He is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday.

On Monday, Mr Branson wrote a blog post entitled "Why Tangaraju Suppiah doesn't deserve to die", claiming that Tangaraju's conviction did not meet standards and that "Singapore may be about to kill an innocent man".

In response, MHA said this was "patently untrue"; and that it was "regrettable that Mr Branson, in wanting to argue his case, should resort to purporting to know more about the case than Singapore’s Courts, which had examined the case thoroughly and comprehensively over a period of more than three years".

The ministry said that contrary to Mr Branson's suggestion that Tangaraju was "actually not anywhere near" drugs at the time of his arrest, the evidence clearly showed that he was coordinating the delivery of drugs for trafficking.

"Tangaraju was involved in a case with two others, where his phone numbers were used to communicate with the two others involved in the delivery of the cannabis," said MHA.

"Tangaraju’s defence was that he was not the person communicating with the two others involved in the case. However, the High Court found Tangaraju’s evidence unbelievable, and found that he was communicating with the two others and was the one coordinating the delivery and receipt of cannabis to himself, through the two others."

The High Court also found that Tangaraju had an intention to traffic in the cannabis, MHA added.

"Upon examination of all the evidence, including Tangaraju’s defence, the High Court found that the charge against Tangaraju had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the ministry said, noting that he was represented by legal counsel throughout the court process.

"Upon Tangaraju’s appeal, the Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court’s findings and upheld the conviction against Tangaraju."