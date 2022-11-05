Richard Branson's reasons for turning down TV debate with Shanmugam 'do not hold water': MHA

SINGAPORE: Richard Branson's reasons for turning down a TV debate with Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Singapore’s approach towards drugs and the death penalty "do not hold water" and are "lame excuses", said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (Nov 5).

In response to the British billionaire's blog post on Monday, the ministry said that Mr Branson was "pontificating from a distant mountaintop", only to avoid a serious discussion when challenged.

Two weeks ago, MHA said it invited Mr Branson to Singapore for a live televised debate with Mr Shanmugam to argue his case.

Mr Branson has been vocal in his views against Singapore's death penalty for crimes such as drug trafficking. Earlier this year, he also spoke out against the execution of convicted drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam.

But on Monday, Mr Branson said no to the debate, saying that the conversation “needs local voices”.

In its response on Saturday, MHA said: "He says that a televised debate would be limited in time and scope, 'always at risk of prioritising personalities over issues', and cannot do the complexity of the death penalty any service.

"He adds that it would reduce 'nuanced discourse into soundbites'. This is surprising. The Government offered the debate precisely to give Mr Branson every opportunity to explain himself fully.

"He would have been able to put forward his views (nuanced or otherwise), and explain fully whatever he wants to explain. There was no suggestion that he should only engage in soundbites.

"We can only surmise that Mr Branson realises he will be shown up, because what he has been saying about Singapore is not true."

It added that Mr Branson’s sudden "scrupulous" desire not to engage in soundbites is at odds with the soundbites and broad unsubstantiated allegations which he has been making in his blog posts.

MHA also pointed out that the Government has engaged Singaporeans extensively on the death penalty, engaging in discussions with thousands of them this year alone.

"Important matters are discussed in Parliament by MPs, as elected representatives of the people. The discussions reflect not just the Government’s view, but the different perspectives of Singaporeans," said MHA.

"The death penalty has been discussed in Parliament several times in recent years. The Leader of the Opposition has agreed that in Singapore, the imposition of the death penalty is necessary."



Reiterating that Singaporeans overwhelmingly support the imposition of the death penalty, MHA highlighted a study that showed 74 per cent supporting the death penalty for the most serious crimes.

Another study found more than 80 per cent agreed that it deters crimes like drug trafficking, firearms offences, and murder, and 66 per cent agreed that the mandatory death penalty is appropriate for those convicted of trafficking a significant quantity of drugs.

The Government’s offer to debate Mr Branson, therefore, was in addition to its ongoing engagements with Singaporeans, said MHA.