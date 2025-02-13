Visa applications sponsored by Singapore travel agency for terrorism-linked individuals were not approved: MHA

SINGAPORE: Visa applications sponsored by a travel agency for terrorism-linked individuals were not approved, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Feb 13).

MHA was responding to queries from CNA regarding revelations earlier in the week that a Singapore-registered travel agency, linked to an Iranian-Malaysian couple, had sponsored visa applications for foreigners with terrorism links to enter Singapore.

The couple will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore, MHA said on Monday.

In its response on Thursday, the ministry said 38-year-old Iranian national Parvane Heidaridehkordi must leave Singapore by Feb 17, seven days after her long-term visit pass was cancelled. She was involved in operating the travel agency.

Her husband, 65-year-old Malaysian national Soo Thean Ling, is currently not in Singapore, said MHA. Mr Soo, who is a Singapore permanent resident, has been declared a prohibited immigrant as he is a family member of Ms Parvane.

Neither Ms Parvane nor Mr Soo was arrested, and investigations so far have not found them to be involved in other terrorism-related activities, MHA told CNA.

MHA previously said the travel agency had served as a front for an operation directed by a foreigner based overseas. The agency has been deregistered.

The ministry did not disclose the name of the travel agency or other details of the probe, citing "operational reasons".