Man admits breaking into vacant JCs in 2020 to steal wires, repair cost totalled S$1.24 million
Miah Shobus and his two accomplices went to Jurong Junior College and Tampines Junior College in the dead of night and stripped them of wires.
SINGAPORE: A man has admitted to breaking into empty junior colleges in 2020 and stripping the schools of wires and electrical cables to sell to recycling shops for profit.
The cost of the repairs at the vacant Ministry of Education-owned campuses totalled S$1.24 million.
After initially intending to claim trial, Miah Shobus pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Dec 20) to four charges of house-breaking to commit theft. Another 10 charges will be taken into consideration.
The court heard that Miah, 32, conspired with fellow Bangladeshi national Jan Shak Mohabbat and Singaporean Om Shakti Tiwari to break into buildings, and steal copper wires and electrical cables.
In January 2020, Tiwari drove the duo to the vacant Jurong Junior College (JJC) at night.
Miah and Jan climbed over the perimeter fencing while Tiwari waited in the rented car. Miah and Jan entered the main consumer switch room by breaking the padlock.
They used large wire cutters to cut the copper wires and tied them up, before transporting them to the car and driving off.
The trio again returned to Jurong Junior College later that same month and stole more copper wires. Tiwari later sold the wires at recycling shops and split the money among the three men.
In March 2020, the trio targeted the former Tampines Junior College (TPJC) campus, which was also vacant.
They went to the college at about 3.40am, and Miah and Jan entered through a hole in the perimeter fence that they had earlier made.
They cut electrical cables from the compound and loaded them into Tiwari's van, before driving off.
The trio returned to the campus again on Apr 8, 2020, after the "circuit breaker" was imposed by the Government in light of the COVID-19 situation in Singapore. Non-essential activity was forbidden during the period.
They took more electrical cables including those from the ceilings, the electrical raisers and the air handling unit room.
Tiwari later sold 994kg of electrical cables to a recycler for S$3,976, and another 773kg of cables to the same shop for S$3,976. He gave some of the money to the other two accomplices.
In mid-January 2020, there was a power trip at the guard room of the vacant Jurong Junior College. A technician conducted a check on Jan 20, 2020 and discovered that around 1,000m of copper wires worth S$20,000 was missing from the college's main consumer switch room.
The police managed to identify Jan through DNA analysis of saliva left on a bottle at Jurong Junior College, and traced Miah through Housing Board block police camera images.
Eyewitnesses spotted Tiwari's vehicle outside the theft locations and the police identified him from there.
SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE: PROSECUTOR
The cost of repairs for the damage caused at Jurong Junior College was around S$400,000, while it cost about S$840,000 to repair the damage at Tampines Junior College. The total cost to reinstate the stolen electrical cables at both campuses was S$1.24 million, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Ong Xin Jie.
He sought 34 months' jail for Miah, saying significant damage was caused to property, with premeditation involved.
"Moreover, JJC and TPJC are properties owned by MOE," said Mr Ong. "Public funds will have to be utilised to repair the damage caused. This is an aggravating factor."
The offences were committed under cover of darkness and out of greed, for personal gain, the prosecutor said. There were also many offences over a period of about six months.
Jan has been sentenced to 34 months' jail, while Tiwari was given 42 months.
Miah will return to court to be sentenced on Dec 23.
In a May 2020 response to CNA's queries on the wire thefts, MOE said it was aware of the incidents at the former campuses of Tampines Junior College and Jurong Junior College, and had employed contractors to provide maintenance and security services there.
Tampines Junior College has merged with Meridian Junior College to become Tampines Meridian Junior College, moving into the former compound of Meridian Junior College, while Jurong Junior College similarly merged with Pioneer Junior College to form Jurong Pioneer Junior College.