Man admits breaking into vacant JCs in 2020 to steal wires, repair cost totalled S$1.24 million

SINGAPORE: A man has admitted to breaking into empty junior colleges in 2020 and stripping the schools of wires and electrical cables to sell to recycling shops for profit.

The cost of the repairs at the vacant Ministry of Education-owned campuses totalled S$1.24 million.

After initially intending to claim trial, Miah Shobus pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Dec 20) to four charges of house-breaking to commit theft. Another 10 charges will be taken into consideration.

The court heard that Miah, 32, conspired with fellow Bangladeshi national Jan Shak Mohabbat and Singaporean Om Shakti Tiwari to break into buildings, and steal copper wires and electrical cables.

In January 2020, Tiwari drove the duo to the vacant Jurong Junior College (JJC) at night.

Miah and Jan climbed over the perimeter fencing while Tiwari waited in the rented car. Miah and Jan entered the main consumer switch room by breaking the padlock.

They used large wire cutters to cut the copper wires and tied them up, before transporting them to the car and driving off.

The trio again returned to Jurong Junior College later that same month and stole more copper wires. Tiwari later sold the wires at recycling shops and split the money among the three men.