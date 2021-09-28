US chipmaker Micron donates S$1 million towards development of water lily pond at Japanese Garden

SINGAPORE: US chipmaker Micron Technology has donated S$1 million towards the development of the Water Lily Pond at the upcoming Japanese Garden in Jurong Lake Gardens, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Tuesday (Sep 28).

The contribution will support the Gardens' sustainability efforts through the implementation of a smart water management system.

This includes a water pump and filtration system that uses natural vegetation and soil microbes to clean and restore the water within the Water Lily Pond and Japanese Garden.

"With this system, NParks will also be able to monitor water quality parameters in real time to ensure optimal plant growth conditions," said NParks.

"The pond will support Jurong Lake Gardens’ efforts to serve as a test bed for smart technology and showcase sustainable features."

Micron's contribution was made through the Garden City Fund, a registered charity established by NParks.

"Micron’s donation to the Water Lily Pond in Jurong Lake Gardens supports important water conservation efforts that benefit the community," said Micron's corporate vice-president and country manager (Singapore).

MORE THAN 100 VARIETIES OF WATER LILIES

The Water Lily Pond will feature more than 100 varieties of water lilies, including day and night blooming species.

"This is in line with the Jurong Lake Gardens’ vision as a people’s garden, where spaces are landscaped and created for families and the community to come together," said NParks.

Visitors will also be able to learn about the history, culture and diversity of water lilies, as well as how new varieties of the flowers are created.

Between November 2016 and April 2017, NParks engaged the public for suggestions and feedback on the design concept for features at the Chinese and Japanese Gardens through exhibitions, town hall sessions and online surveys.

"The suggestions strongly supported retaining memories and familiar landmarks, including the many buildings and features in the Japanese Garden that hold special memories for Singaporeans," said NParks.

Feedback also showed strong support for garden features that showcase tropical horticulture, nature and sustainability, as well as spaces for the community, it added.

These ideas have been incorporated into the finalised design for the Japanese Garden.