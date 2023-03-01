No mid-year exams for students entering JCs and Millennia Institute from 2024

SINGAPORE: There will be no mid-year examinations for students of junior colleges and Millennia Institute (MI) for cohorts entering the schools from 2024, announced the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Speaking in Parliament during the Committee of Supply debates, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the changes are part of the ministry’s efforts to move away from an over-emphasis on testing and academic results.

This follows a similar move to remove mid-year exams in primary and secondary schools.

“The time saved from preparing for examinations can be channelled towards deeper student engagement and learning through more varied experiences,” he added.

The removal of mid-year examinations will not be replaced by more school-based assessments, and JCs and MI must not administer more than one weighted assessment per term, MOE said in a separate press release.

The content of most of Singapore’s A-Level syllabuses is already similar or narrower than the international syllabuses used as benchmarks for comparison, said Mr Chan.

“It is not possible to reduce curriculum content further without compromising the overall rigour,” he added