Businesses see Singapore as safer hub for events amid Middle East disruptions
Organisers are postponing or relocating events amid the uncertainty, while Singapore is drawing attention as a safe and stable alternative.
SINGAPORE: Conference halls in Singapore remain busy, but organisers are becoming more cautious as the Middle East conflict adds uncertainty to global event planning.
Industry players say some events have been postponed or relocated, while others are being planned with shorter timelines and contingencies in mind.
At the same time, Singapore is seeing more enquiries from companies looking to move events to destinations viewed as safe and stable.
CAUTION GROWS AMID UNCERTAINTY
Industry surveys show that while demand for events remains strong, concerns about safety and broader economic risks are shaping decisions.
“There certainly is concern about the geopolitical tensions and situations, and the macroeconomic implications downstream from that. But there is no slowdown in the planning and procurement of events that are happening,” said Mr Jason Young, CEO of Northstar Travel Group, a global business-to-business travel media and events company.
“There's definitely some shifting in where those events are taking place, but overall we're seeing really good continued intent and demand to participate in the events ecosystem,” he noted.
Tensions in the Middle East have, however, led some events to be postponed, Mr Young added.
“You're seeing things move to … late summer, early fall, types of time frames. Some are relocating and just choosing a different location altogether to host the event,” he said, adding that attendance from affected regions has also been impacted.
On the ground, hotels and venues in Singapore have also noted shifts in organiser behaviour.
"We are seeing (organisers) a bit more cautious, and also they demand a bit more flexibilities," said Ms Cinn Tan, chief commercial officer at Millennium Hotels and Resorts.
"We are seeing patterns like shorter booking lead time and also more backup plans required."
She noted that while there have been some cancellations due to uncertainty, these are not “true cancellations”, as organisers are largely postponing or moving events to safer destinations.
SINGAPORE A SAFE HAVEN
As organisers reassess locations, safety and stability have become top priorities.
“What’s risen up that list very significantly … is just the macro situation of safety and security,” said Mr Young.
This shift is benefiting destinations perceived to be stable, such as Canada and Europe, he noted.
Singapore, in particular, is drawing interest for its infrastructure and connectivity, industry players said.
“We have received quite a number of enquiries (from) event organisers trying to move their events to Singapore or Asia,” added Ms Tan.
EVOLVING EXPECTATIONS
Despite global uncertainties, industry players say the overall outlook for MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) remains positive, with enquiries for future events picking up.
According to Mr Young, demand for in-person events continues to hold up, supported by a continued desire for face-to-face interaction after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The more time we spend with technology, the more we want to offset it by being in the real world … with our partners, our colleagues, our friends,” he said.
However, organisers are now looking beyond just venues, with experiences becoming increasingly important.
“Whether or not the hotels can offer them a really unique and differentiated meeting experience is becoming very, very important,” said Ms Tan.
This includes everything from venue design to networking opportunities and even creative touches in meeting breaks, she added.
The Singapore Tourism Board said Singapore’s MICE industry has remained resilient in the face of challenges such as flight disruptions and rising costs.
It added that it will continue working with industry players to adapt strategies as conditions evolve.