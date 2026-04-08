Middle East conflict has elevated global security threat, including for Singapore: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has elevated the security threat landscape globally, including for Singapore, said Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Apr 8).

Mr Shanmugam said the involvement of state actors, proxies and militant networks across the Middle East region has "raised the risk of attacks and spillover incidents beyond the immediate theatre of the conflict".

He was responding to a question from Member of Parliament Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC) on whether the Internal Security Department (ISD) assesses there to be a heightened threat risk due to the Middle East situation.

She also asked how Singaporeans can help continue to safeguard the country's "domestic stability and safety".

In his written reply, Mr Shanmugam said since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, ISD has detained or issued restriction orders under the Internal Security Act to six Singaporeans, whose radicalisation was "triggered or accelerated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East".

Mr Shanmugam said that conflict in the Middle East has served as a rallying point for extremist narratives.

"Terrorist groups and their affiliates have capitalised on the conflict to disseminate online propaganda justifying violence and inciting terrorist attacks," he said.

"These extremist narratives have also increased the risk of self-radicalisation, particularly in cyberspace."

He said that a vigilant and cohesive Singapore is the best safeguard against these threats.

Singaporeans are encouraged to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities, including suspected radicalisation cases, to the authorities, said Mr Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security.

"We should also firmly reject any extremist or polarising narratives that could divide our society.

"These are important roles which everyone can and must play," he said.

Mr Shanmugam pointed to SGSecure's latest campaign, saying that it is an important reminder of every Singaporeans’ role in keeping Singapore safe and secure.

The SGSecure movement was introduced in 2016 to sensitise, train, and mobilise Singaporeans to play a part in preventing and dealing with a terrorist attack.