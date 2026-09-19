Singapore exploring Canada as potential energy source, anticipates further fuel disruptions from Middle East: Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE: Singapore should anticipate further disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East with the conflict affecting key shipping routes, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Saturday (Sep 19).

Speaking to reporters at the end of visits to Doha and Ottawa, Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore is also looking at Canada as a potential source of energy and food.

He said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has been a “major, major impediment” to liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Qatar, a major supplier to Singapore.

Singapore has so far been able to cope because it has diversified sources, he added.

He pointed to problems around the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which could affect exports from Saudi Arabia, as another warning of possible disruptions ahead.

“We have to anticipate further disruptions to fuel supply from the Middle East in general,” he said.

Singapore will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with its partners, Dr Balakrishnan said.

During his stop in Qatar, Dr Balakrishnan said it was important to express Singapore’s solidarity and to explore “preliminary ideas on resilience for the future”.

Qatar and Singapore continue to insist on freedom of navigation, particularly in straits used for international navigation, such as the Strait of Hormuz, he said.