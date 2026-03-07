Hugs and tears of joy as Singaporeans in the Middle East return home on repatriation flight
More than 150 Singaporeans and their dependents touched down on Saturday night on the first repatriation flight organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Muscat, Oman.
SINGAPORE: Cheers erupted as the first passengers on a repatriation flight from Muscat, Oman arrived in Singapore on Saturday night (Mar 7) to the relief of loved ones anxiously waiting for them.
Many family members had gathered at the arrival hall of Changi Airport Terminal 3 more than an hour before Singapore Airlines flight SQ8001 landed at about 9.20pm.
As the passengers left the baggage area, they were greeted with hugs, kisses and tears of joy by those closest to them.
The war in the Middle East entered its second week on Saturday, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian saying the country would never surrender and US President Donald Trump threatening to expand strikes to include new targets.
More than 150 Singaporeans and their dependents touched down safely on Saturday night, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
"We are glad to see them reunite with their loved ones in Singapore," said the ministry.
Ms Saheen Nehar, her husband and their nine-month-old baby boy were greeted by her parents and cousin at Changi Airport. The family had been living in the United Arab Emirates for more than three months due to work.
They knew they had to leave the UAE after they saw debris crashing down opposite their home.
“We were actually in shock. You’re in denial until you see it for yourself. We were considering whether to wait for a flight out of Abu Dhabi instead, but we decided to leave quickly,” she said.
She described the journey from the UAE to Muscat as “really rough”, particularly with an infant.
“They don’t do well with irregular schedules. He wasn’t able to sleep and his meal times were disrupted. But we were in good hands, and that was what mattered. The Singapore team on the ground did a very good job.”
When the family finally boarded the flight from Muscat to Singapore, Ms Nehar said she felt a deep sense of relief after hearing that more missiles had struck.
Speaking to CNA at the arrival hall, Ms Nehar’s cousin said she felt reassured knowing the family was safely home.
“We were initially very anxious because the baby was with them. We’re very grateful to Singapore for being one of the few countries that acted very quickly,” her cousin said.
Ms Lynn Wang and her sister also arrived home on Saturday night and were met at the airport by her sister's boyfriend.
She had been working in Dubai for about a year and her sister had gone to the UAE on Feb 28 to visit her.
However, when news of the war broke while they were on a morning hike, they quickly decided to cancel their trip to Jordan and remain in Dubai instead.
In the early hours of Mar 1, the two were jolted awake by an alert warning of a potential missile threat. “Imagine being in such a deep sleep and suddenly being woken up by this loud alarm. It was so scary,” said the 38-year-old.
That experience prompted them to return home to Singapore.
They initially booked flights scheduled for Mar 8, but the departure was postponed. When the opportunity arose to take a repatriation flight, they decided they had to be on it.
She added that the journey from Dubai to Muscat was smooth and organised, with clear instructions throughout.
"MFA gave us updates every single day and we're very grateful," she said.
SECOND FLIGHT
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was thankful that the flight had landed safely, and thanked Singapore officers for making it happen.
The flight also carried citizens from Malaysia and South Korea on the remaining available seats, said MFA.
"This reflects the spirit of solidarity during such times of crisis, just like how other countries helped Singaporeans return home in the past," said the ministry.
Singapore will operate a second repatriation flight from Muscat on Sunday.
"Our thoughts remain with those whose loved ones have not yet returned," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post.
"MFA will be mounting a second flight tomorrow and will continue reaching out to Singaporeans in affected areas, while also organising assisted overland trips for Singaporeans elsewhere in the Middle East.
"Our officers are working hard under challenging conditions, to ensure the safety and security of Singaporeans."