Singapore to deploy RSAF aircraft to evacuate Singaporeans from Saudi Arabia on Mar 10

SINGAPORE: Singapore will deploy a Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft to Saudi Arabia to evacuate Singaporeans stranded due to the war in the Middle East.

This is due to the urgent need of Singaporeans in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia for assisted departure as well as limited flights from the Gulf region, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence on Monday (Mar 9).

“Given the lack of feasible commercial options in the region, the Singapore government will deploy a RSAF A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft for the assisted departure of Singaporeans from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Mar 10,” they said.

“A second flight from Saudi Arabia is being planned for Mar 12.”

The deployment of the aircraft is solely to support the assisted departure operations, said the ministries.

MFA will be reaching out to Singaporeans who have registered their interest for assisted departure from Saudi Arabia with more details.