More Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled after pesticide found in chilli powder

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Oct 11) extended the recall of Mie Sedaap instant noodles from Indonesia for the third time in a week to include two more products after detecting a pesticide in the chilli powder.

"Through our regulatory testing, SFA has identified the chilli powder to be contaminated with ethylene oxide," it said in an updated media release.

SFA has directed Indostop Singapore to recall Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial instant cup noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant cup noodles, said SFA, adding that the recall is ongoing.

The latest recall affects the Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial instant cup noodles with an expiry date of Mar 27, 2023, and the Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant cup noodles with an expiry date of Apr 24, 2023.

A total of six products under the Mie Sedaap instant noodle brand have been recalled, after four other products were recalled earlier on Oct 6 and Oct 8.

The manufacturer, PT Wings Surya, is working with importers to withdraw Mie Sedaap instant noodle products with chilli powder from the retail market, and will also reformulate their product to rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination, said SFA.