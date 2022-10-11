Logo
Singapore

More Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled after pesticide found in chilli powder
A total of six products under the Mie Sedaap instant noodle brand have been recalled.

More Mie Sedaap instant noodle products recalled after pesticide found in chilli powder

The Singapore Food Agency issued a third recall for two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle products - Kari Spesial instant cup noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant cup noodles - due to the presence of ethylene oxide. (Photos: SFA)

11 Oct 2022 02:00PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 02:17PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Oct 11) extended the recall of Mie Sedaap instant noodles from Indonesia for the third time in a week to include two more products after detecting a pesticide in the chilli powder.

"Through our regulatory testing, SFA has identified the chilli powder to be contaminated with ethylene oxide," it said in an updated media release.

SFA has directed Indostop Singapore to recall Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial instant cup noodles and Korean Spicy Chicken instant cup noodles, said SFA, adding that the recall is ongoing.

The latest recall affects the Mie Sedaap Kari Spesial instant cup noodles with an expiry date of Mar 27, 2023, and the Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant cup noodles with an expiry date of Apr 24, 2023.

A total of six products under the Mie Sedaap instant noodle brand have been recalled, after four other products were recalled earlier on Oct 6 and Oct 8.

The manufacturer, PT Wings Surya, is working with importers to withdraw Mie Sedaap instant noodle products with chilli powder from the retail market, and will also reformulate their product to rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination, said SFA.

The agency also said that all implicated Mie Sedaap products will be subject to its "hold-and-test regime" upon arrival in Singapore until the issue has been rectified.

This means that only consignments that pass their laboratory testing will be allowed to be released for sale, it added.

Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice, said the agency.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Source: CNA/cm(rj)

