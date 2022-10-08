Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle flavours recalled due to presence of pesticide

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Oct 8) extended a recall of Mie Sedaap instant noodles from Indonesia after detecting a pesticide in two additional products under the brand.

Due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide also found in two other flavours in an earlier recall on Thursday, SFA has directed Arklife Distributors to recall Mie Sedaap Soto instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry instant noodles.

The ongoing recall affects the Mie Sedaap Soto range with an expiry of Dec 11, 2022, and the Mie Sedaap Curry range expiring on Feb 22, 2023. Both originate from Indonesia.