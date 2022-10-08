Two more Mie Sedaap instant noodle flavours recalled due to presence of pesticide

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Oct 8) extended a recall of Mie Sedaap instant noodles from Indonesia after detecting a pesticide in two additional products under the brand.
Due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide also found in two other flavours in an earlier recall on Thursday, SFA has directed Arklife Distributors to recall Mie Sedaap Soto instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Curry instant noodles.
The ongoing recall affects the Mie Sedaap Soto range with an expiry of Dec 11, 2022, and the Mie Sedaap Curry range expiring on Feb 22, 2023. Both originate from Indonesia.
On Saturday, the agency reiterated that it was continuing regulatory testing of other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products, and working with importers and Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of the ethylene oxide contamination.
Should it detect presence of the pesticide beyond stipulated maximum levels, SFA will initiate recalls of the affected products.
"Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it," said SFA.
"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."