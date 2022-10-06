Instant noodles recalled over presence of pesticide: SFA

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Thursday (Oct 6) issued a recall for two products under the Mie Sedaap instant noodles brand after detecting ethylene oxide, a pesticide, in the food products.

SFA has directed Sheng Sheng F&B Industries to recall Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles and Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles. The recall is ongoing.

The recall affects the Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Soup instant noodles with an expiry date of Mar 17, 2023, and the Mie Sedaap Korean Spicy Chicken instant noodles with an expiry date of May 21, 2023. Both come from Indonesia.

"Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food," SFA said in a news release.

"Under the Singapore Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices. The Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) of ethylene oxide in spices should not exceed 50mg/kg."

Following the detection of ethylene oxide in Haagen-Dazs ice cream products in Aug 2022, SFA has been looking into other food products, including instant noodles, for the presence of ethylene oxide.

The agency said it did not detect ethylene oxide in any of the food products surveyed other than Mie Sedaap instant noodles.

SFA is continuing regulatory testing of other Mie Sedaap instant noodle products.

It is also working with importers and Indonesian authorities to investigate and rectify the cause of ethylene oxide contamination.

Should ethylene oxide be detected beyond the stipulated maximum levels, the agency will initiate recalls of the affected products as a precautionary measure, SFA added.