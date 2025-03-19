Migrant worker rights group calls for transport subsidy to help firms stop ferrying workers in lorries
Using decommissioned public buses and stricter enforcement of current road safety rules are also among the recommendations by the Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME).
SINGAPORE: A migrant worker rights group has called on the government to provide a 12-month transport subsidy to firms that hire migrant workers, so that they can move away from using lorries to ferry the workers.
The Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) recommended that the subsidy be given at the start of its proposed ban on using lorries to transport workers.
HOME proposed giving larger firms 18 months and smaller firms 36 months to phase out the practice of ferrying workers in lorries in a new report released on Wednesday (Mar 19).
The subsidy can be tapered down over time and take the form of grants for businesses to buy buses and minivans and hire or train more drivers, it suggested.
The issue of migrant workers being driven to and from work sites in the backs of lorries is a perennial problem that has been raised in parliament since 2006 at least.
Transporting migrant workers in lorries exposes them to a higher risk of fatalities and severe injuries if there are collisions or sudden stops, due to the lack of seatbelts and protective barriers. This can be exacerbated when the workers are ferried together with work equipment, said HOME.
The non-government organisation called for a complete ban on the practice.
"By maintaining the practice of lorry transport, as well as justifying it with arguments such as cost efficiency for businesses, the implication is that our society is willing to prioritise these factors over migrant workers' safety and lives," it said.
HOME said its recommended timeline would allow the issue to be dealt with "incrementally", so that issues like the distance between work sites and dormitories, long waiting times for transport, and shortages of buses and drivers can be addressed.
To encourage early adoption of the ban, HOME suggested that firms that implement it early start to receive the subsidy immediately, on top of the 12-month period after the proposed ban kicks in, and also get an additional one-off grant.
The NGO noted that the government set aside S$35 million to help businesses retrofit school buses with seat belts after this became a requirement in 2009.
HOME said the government's leadership was "crucial in providing avenues for change, primarily in the way of state subsidies".
The government can also lead the way and set new safety norms by requiring firms to meet certain safety standards in order to win government construction contracts, HOME suggested.
HOME conducted focus group discussions with 34 migrant workers who regularly travel in lorries for its report, and sought views from other stakeholders such as a former construction company owner, lorry drivers, bus drivers, an economist and a representative from a transport company.
To address the shortage of bus drivers and buses, HOME recommended that the government work with industry partners to set up dedicated bus companies and support firms that want to recruit and train in-house drivers.
Decommissioned public buses can be used to ferry workers, as there is a three-year gap between the statutory lifespan of a public bus, which is 17 years, and that of a private bus, which is 20 years, said HOME.
The NGO also called for stricter enforcement of existing safety rules – such as limits on working hours for drivers and installation of speed limiters in lorries above 3,500kg – and regular reporting of data on lorry accidents, deaths and injuries.
In January, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the traffic police were "concerned by the low installation rate" of speed limiters. Only about 50 out of around 17,000 eligible lorries had completed the mandatory installation as of end-2024. Depending on the model of the lorry, the speed limiter requirement will kick in as early as next year.
Another suggestion from HOME was for the government to provide subsidised public transport passes for migrant workers, which may be preferable for those living near bus stops or MRT stations.
"Interviews done with stakeholders for this report have indicated that migrant workers typically start their day earlier than the average Singaporean worker and end their work day later, suggesting that commuter numbers on public transport would likely not increase significantly," said HOME.
It recommended that migrant workers' accommodation be located strategically to reduce transport costs for employers and workers' demand for public transport.
"Existing housing models for migrant workers must be actively disrupted in order to address the long distances that workers have to travel to get to their worksites every day, to allow permanent migrant dormitories to be housed closer to, or within locals' housing communities," it said.
Last month, in response to parliamentary questions, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said that banning lorry transport for migrant workers was not practical or viable for many micro, small and medium enterprises.
She cited the example of specialist trades that "typically need to transport a small crew of workers and equipment to several locations within a day, and to ensure that both the workers and equipment can arrive at the site simultaneously to minimise downtime".
Dr Khor said these were "not just financial constraints but practical operational challenges". She also pointed to an "acute shortage" of bus drivers affecting the public transport, tour bus and school bus sectors.
The government facilitates migrant worker dormitories being situated close to work sites, such as shipyards and large construction sites, and engages industry associations to encourage alternatives to lorries, she added.