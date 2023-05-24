Living conditions in dormitories better since COVID-19 but more improvements needed, say foreign workers

SINGAPORE: Living conditions in migrant worker dormitories are better now than before the pandemic, with more space in rooms and cleaner facilities, said workers.

But some of them told CNA that communal kitchens and toilets can still get dirty, especially over weekends.

During the pandemic, dormitories were thrust into the spotlight when COVID-19 spread quickly, and many of them were declared isolation areas. There were reports of unsanitary and cramped conditions, as well as insects in catered food.

Over the last few years, the government announced plans to build new dormitories with improved living standards, which include more spacious rooms and Wi-Fi coverage in all rooms.

As of Apr 1, the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA) was expanded to cover about 1,500 dormitories, up from 53. It means these dormitories need to meet the authorities' standards.

Three migrant workers who spoke to CNA said they have seen improvements at their dormitories.

“Now, dormitory facilities (are) much better,” said a 30-year-old worker who declined to be named.

He stays in a factory-converted dormitory in Tuas and said 20 people slept in his room on double-decker beds before the COVID-19 pandemic. That number has been halved to 10, and beds are spaced 1m apart.

He believes operators are more conscientious because there has been more interest in dormitories. Social media has also made it easier for images of dirty dormitories to be shared online, he said, pointing out that most workers have mobile phones with cameras.

"Everyone (is) now alert," he said.

KEEPING DORMITORIES CLEAN

Westlite Mandai has beds for more than 6,000 workers. Units at the dormitory come with attached toilets, showers and a kitchen.

One worker, Mr Kamrul Faraji, said having these attached facilities makes it easier to keep things clean, compared with other dormitories he stayed in previously.

“Little bit dirty, we clean already,” he added.