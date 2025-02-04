'A special person': Fazley Elahi, a migrant worker in Singapore whose life touched many, dies aged 38

SINGAPORE: Mr Fazley Elahi, who founded a cultural show and library for fellow migrant workers in Singapore, died on Tuesday (Feb 4) at the age of 38.

Mr Fazley, known as Rubel to his friends, was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Despite initial treatment, the cancer soon spread to the rest of his body.

Even though he was battling cancer, he helped organise last year's Migrant Cultural Show before returning home to spend time with his family and to seek further medical help.

In an interview with this reporter before leaving Singapore, Mr Fazley had said that he hoped to one day return and find a country different from before – a country which has learnt to treat its migrant workers even better.

He said he would "never forget" the friends who helped him through difficult times, with acts such as driving him to chemotherapy sessions after work.

"I have been loved by this city and these people; the same way, I love this city and these people."

Mr Elahi's story saw an outpouring of solidarity from the Singapore public, who helped raise funds for him to undergo treatment in India as well as to provide him with additional replacement income, so his family could build up their savings in the event of his death.

"I am thankful that the fundraising effort in Singapore helped him to go home and spend some time with his family for the last 18 months, especially his son Rihan. He was so determined to live for Rihan," said former Nominated Member of Parliament Anthea Ong, who first met Mr Fazley around 2017.

"Rubel inspired CritiCare Fund for Migrant Workers. His legacy of loving Singapore and the migrant community will live on with the growth of the fund and the lives of many who will be impacted in the years to come."