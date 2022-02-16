Meet Hasan, a migrant worker helping others like him navigate life in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Last December, Mr Hasan Samin noticed that one of his co-workers on the same project did not seem his usual self and suddenly became very quiet.

"For almost three years, he didn't go back home ... So his father recently passed away, but he can't go back as well, so he was mentally fully depressed," said Mr Hasan, a Bangladeshi electrical and instrumental technician with Rotary Engineering.

At the same time, his friend was worried that if he went home, he would not be able to return to Singapore to work. But he did not know how to explain this to his company as he was not proficient in English.

Mr Hasan stepped in to speak to his friend's supervisor, and the employer arranged for his friend to take two months' leave to visit his family in Bangladesh.

Mr Hasan, 31, is a peer support leader who was trained in December to spot such signs of distress among his co-workers or dormitory mates and to help them if possible.

He feels that his peers can more easily share their problems and issues with him as they are "on the same level", and there is no language barrier.

"So if I asked him in my (our) own language, maybe he can explain everything, understand everything. That is the difference," he said.

The initiative is part of the Manpower Ministry's Project Dawn, which includes a series of mental health support measures to help migrant workers here.

The ministry's Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) team is working with the Institute of Mental Health as well as non-governmental organisations Migrant Workers' Centre and HealthServe on this.

As part of the peer support leader training, Mr Hasan was taught to identify signs of stress, breathing techniques and how to approach and listen to a friend in distress.

Mr Hasan's phone number is circulated at the dormitories as one of the people workers can seek help from. Mr Hasan said that he has got calls from a number of workers.

"Previously these symptoms are in front of me, but I didn't know how to help ... So after I'm getting this training, I'm fully aware and I really understand what is the main problem," Mr Hasan told CNA in an interview on Tuesday (Feb 15).

Mr Hasan, who has worked in Singapore for nine years, is also a "friend of ACE", helping ACE to resolve workers' needs at Westlite Papan dormitory, where he lives. So far, he's managed to identify, engage and support three friends in his dormitory who he suspected had mental health problems, said Healthserve.